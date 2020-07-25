Jensen: 'tooning' up your fishing

A bow-mount electric motor enables trolling or precision casting, and it does a better job of positioning the ‘toon than you might think or even believe. The Spot-Lock feature on the electric motor, the Talon shallow water anchor, or a traditional anchor allows the casting angler to hold in position so casts to a school of fish can be accomplished effectively. Mike’s pontoon also employs state-of-the-art sonar. He can scout underwater structure or locate weedbeds to the side of his craft as effectively and easily as with a traditional, top-of-the-line fishing boat.

The rig that we fished out of came with rod-holders, but Mike added some rail mount rod-holders to expand his trolling effectiveness. The additional rod-holders make it possible to present a good number of lines very efficiently and effectively.

This pontoon has two large, circulating livewells: One for bait, the other for your catch. There is also a built-in tacklebox.

Pontoons are most effective when a front-trolling, casting, or anchored position is called for. Backtrolling isn’t as effective from a pontoon.

Mike’s boat is powered by a 200 horsepower engine. It’s quiet, fuel-efficient, and pushes the boat to a top speed of about forty miles an hour. An angler can cover a lot of water, and the rig handles moderate chop very well.

I’m not sure if I’m ready to give up a traditional fishing boat. But from my day on the water with Mike, I also know that pontoons can provide an outstanding fishing experience and I certainly wouldn’t shy away from considering a pontoon to be my only fishing platform.

To see new and not-so-new episodes of Fishing the Midwest television, fishing articles, and new fishing videos, go to fishingthemidwest.com

