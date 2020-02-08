Jensen: Tips for successful late-winter ice fishing

The groundhog in Pennsylvania that predicts an early spring or extended winter recently emerged and didn’t see his shadow. That would suggest that spring will arrive early this year. Statistics indicate that Phil the Groundhog is right about 40 percent of the time. If recent weather is any indicator, it would appear that the groundhog is going to be right this year. Some of us look forward to late ice-fishing because it can be so good. I think that March in the upper Midwest is my favorite month for ice-fishing. The days are longer, the weather isn’t as cold, and the fish become willing biters. Following are some things to keep in mind to catch more fish through the ice until the end of the ice season.