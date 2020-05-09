Jensen: The more you know about how fish hook up, the more likely you'll hook one

But if we are having a hard time making the walleyes eat our jigs because they’re in the middle of their spawning ritual, we can make some adjustments and get after a species of fish that might be more susceptible to a lure. However, before you switch to a different species, make sure that that species is in season. Pike and panfish will usually be fair game if walleye season is open, but bass might not be. Check the regulations.

If largemouth bass are fair game, and if the lake we’re on has a good population of them, give them a shot. The first stop will be in an area that has vegetation and a bottom that will enable the bass to build their nests in anticipation of spawning in a few days. Catching bass in shallow water is exciting because you’ll see most of the strikes. However, when they get on the nests, many anglers prefer to leave them alone.