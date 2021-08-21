Jensen: The action can be found in the weedline

Eventually you’re going to come to a pocket or a point or some change in the weedline. Changes in the weedline will hold concentrations of fish. When you come to a change in the weedline, instead of catching a fish here and another one there, you’ll catch several fish off that one spot. You might catch five or six fish in short order. If you were trolling, you’d have to turn around and come back through that area. Turning around takes time and will slow the catching down. By casting, you get the fish off your hook and get the bait right back in there.

Lots of baits will catch weedline fish. Crankbaits and jigs are very popular, and they’re very popular because they’re very productive. It works well to start with a crankbait. A crankbait can be fished quickly and will appeal to the aggressive fish. Start with something like a Pro Model XD crankbait. These baits come in a variety of running depths. The 3XD runs down to maybe ten feet, the 5XD to about fifteen feet. The larger the number, the deeper they run. The 3XD or 5XD are what many Midwest anglers use the most. Colors that imitate a baitfish in clearer water are often a good starting point, but I’ve also taken lots of fish from clear water on some of the chartreuse colors. As usual, try different colors, sizes, and retrieves until the fish show you what they want.