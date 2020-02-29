Jensen: Spring means trying new things on the water

Although I have intentions to go ice-fishing a few more times this year, I’ve started my planning for the open water season also. Every new year brings new things to add or consider adding to my fishing.
In the open water fishing season of 2020, I’ve got some new things that I will be trying, and there are also a good number of things from the past couple of years that I want to do more experimenting with and on.
This open water fishing season, as in any open water fishing season, I am going to attempt to fine-tune techniques that I’ve been employing in past years. Like many anglers, I sometimes get too closed-minded about certain lures or techniques or species. Because of this, we limit our fishing success and our enjoyment of the fishing experience.
Several years ago I started using swim jigs for largemouth bass in situations where I usually used spinnerbaits. For a long time when we were fishing around shallow water cover, we would automatically reach for a spinnerbait. And we caught a lot of bass on those spinnerbaits. Then, I don’t know what happened, but we started using weedless rubber-legged jigs. Tipped with plastic, this set-up is a killer. I still throw spinnerbaits a lot: Whatever lure that it takes to catch a fish is my favorite lure, and spinnerbaits continue to be one of my favorite lure-types, but when the bass aren’t hitting the spinnerbait like I think they should, I throw the swim-jig around and often time catch bass that wouldn’t eat the spinnerbait.
There are times, actually most of the time, when I just want to get bit: I don’t care what kind of fish it is, I just want to get bit. Back in the day when I was fishing tournaments, we usually had to go after a particular species. We would use the technique that was best for that specie in that situation.
Now that I’m not fishing tournaments anymore, I don’t care what I catch. When this is the situation, I employ a very simple yet effective technique. I thread a Rage Swimmer onto a jighead and start casting to a deep weedline or maybe around docks or shallow rockpiles. Any structure that might hold a walleye or pike or bass or crappie is fair game. I usually like to fish this combo in water less than 10 or 12 feet, but have certainly fished it deeper.
Experiment with colors and sizes. In the spring, start with a small body, the 2.75-inch size. If the fish are active, go bigger. As the water warms, start with a larger body. As the water gets colder in the fall, continue with the larger body. In water less than eight feet deep, try an eighth-ounce jighead and go heavier when in deeper water. Cast the jig/plastic out and let it sink until it’s close to the bottom. Then start a steady, fairly slow retrieve: If there are fish around, you will get bit.
Be willing to fish for different species. Sometimes one type of fish will be more willing to bite than another.
When fishing gets tough on the lake, visit a river. River fish expend more energy because they’re almost always fighting the current, so they eat more to maintain their energy. Fish that eat more often are usually easier to catch.
When fishing gets really tough, try live bait below a slip-bobber. Even finicky fish have a hard time saying “no” to a minnow or leech wiggling in their face.
Last thing: Go fishing whenever you get the opportunity. Those spontaneous, unexpected trips can provide wonderful memories, and wonderful memories are a big part of fishing.
