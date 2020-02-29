Jensen: Spring means trying new things on the water

There are times, actually most of the time, when I just want to get bit: I don’t care what kind of fish it is, I just want to get bit. Back in the day when I was fishing tournaments, we usually had to go after a particular species. We would use the technique that was best for that specie in that situation.

Now that I’m not fishing tournaments anymore, I don’t care what I catch. When this is the situation, I employ a very simple yet effective technique. I thread a Rage Swimmer onto a jighead and start casting to a deep weedline or maybe around docks or shallow rockpiles. Any structure that might hold a walleye or pike or bass or crappie is fair game. I usually like to fish this combo in water less than 10 or 12 feet, but have certainly fished it deeper.

Experiment with colors and sizes. In the spring, start with a small body, the 2.75-inch size. If the fish are active, go bigger. As the water warms, start with a larger body. As the water gets colder in the fall, continue with the larger body. In water less than eight feet deep, try an eighth-ounce jighead and go heavier when in deeper water. Cast the jig/plastic out and let it sink until it’s close to the bottom. Then start a steady, fairly slow retrieve: If there are fish around, you will get bit.