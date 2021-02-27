Jensen: Sometimes picking the lure is the toughest choice

As the ice fishing season starts to wind down and the open water fishing season gets closer, it’s good to think about some of the things that can affect our fishing success. There are a good number of those things. We think about where we’re going fishing, when we’re going fishing, or who we’re going fishing with. Then when we get to the chosen fishing location at the chosen time with the chosen person/people, we need to choose a bait to put in the water. Sometimes that’s a harder decision than the who/when/where decision. Different lures have different qualities that enter the picture. Some of those qualities are lure size, shape, speed at which it’s fished and so on. Another quality is the color of the lure. For many of us that’s an important consideration, and for others, it’s not that big of a deal. However, many of the most successful anglers agree that there are times, actually quite a few times, when having the lure with the right color on the end of your line can be the difference between catching a few and catching a lot. Keep these color considerations in mind next time you’re tying on a lure that you want the fish to eat.