Jensen: Small details can create big catches

In the autumn season, fishing can be good. Really good. Fish instinctively know that colder water will be arriving soon. Their metabolism will slow down and they won’t be eating as much. They need to rely on stored energy to keep them going during the next few months of cold water, so they eat a lot in preparation of that cold water. However, as willing to eat as they might be, there are still some small things that anglers can do to convince even more fish to eat.

A few years ago a friend and I were fishing a small lake that was noted for its largemouth population. This was mid-autumn when the bass are usually on the deep weedline. The day was warm for that time of year and overcast. We were throwing crankbaits on the deep weedlines and catching a few bass, but not as many as we thought we should. We came upon a patch of reeds that were very close to the weedline in the deeper water. We decided to give them a try. We tied on spinnerbaits and started casting into the reeds. Right away we started to catch bass. My friend, being the curious sort, tied on a spinnerbait with a much larger blade than the ones we were using. He continued to catch lots of bass, but they were noticeably larger than the ones that we had been catching. Then he added a plastic trailer to his spinnerbait, making it appear much larger. He continued to have very good action, and the bass were now averaging even bigger. At some point I caught on to what he had done and switched to a larger bladed spinnerbait with a trailer and my size average went up also. Small details, but important ones.