Jensen: Rules for fishing on the ice (when it comes)

Two weeks ago, it appeared that ice-on-the-pond was going to happen soon. Today, it doesn’t look like that so much. Not so long ago, for many of us, it was a pretty sure deal that we would be ice-fishing on or shortly after Thanksgiving. In today’s world, that bet is off. But the bet is on that we’re close to freeze-up, and when that happens, we want to be ready.

First off, do all you can to make sure that the ice is safe. You don’t need to be the first one out there. However, we’re excited and anxious to drill that first hole, and action can be good on early ice. Not so long ago, early-ice anglers wore a life-jacket on the first few trips of the year “just in case.” Today, there are flotation parkas and bibs available that provide both safety and comfort. With that said, it’s still a very good idea to fish with a partner and to bring along some ice picks and a long, thick rope, again, “Just in case.”