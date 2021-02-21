Jensen: Remembering the best bites

Another wonderful memory occurred on a river far north of that pike memory. I was going to be fishing the Rainy River on the Minnesota-Canadian border with fishing pioneer Ron Lindner. I had fished with Ron a number of times prior to that and was always so impressed by how he could read the water. While having supper the evening before, Ron predicted that we would “catch 100 smallmouth bass tomorrow”. I knew that was an aggressive number, but I also knew that Ron could predict that sort of thing. The next day we got on the water, and within minutes Ron noticed that conditions had changed. He said, “We ain’t gonna’ catch 100 smallmouth bass today”. He was right. We caught 60. I kept track. Ron was an amazing angler and an even more amazing person.

A more recent fishing trip that’s stuck in my head happened on Sturgeon Bay in Wisconsin’s Door County. I was sharing a boat with Bret Alexander, a fishing guide, and Jeff Kolodzinski. Kolo works in the fishing tackle industry. It was mid-summer, the skies were clear, the wind was calm, the bay was flat. Sturgeon Bay has very, very clear water. Those conditions usually create difficult fishing for most species of fish and certainly for walleyes. We were after walleyes on this day. Bret didn’t seem concerned. He said “We’ll get’em to bite”. And we did. We caught a good number of walleyes with a few channel catfish mixed in. They were all larger than most walleyes or catfish that are caught across the Midwest. There was 1 thing that we did that enabled our success. We trolled with in-line Off Shore planer boards. These boards took our nightcrawler tipped spinner rigs way off to the side of the boat. The rigs on the outside lines were at least 50 feet away from the boat and probably even farther. By doing so, the walleyes weren’t spooked by the boat and were very willing to eat our baits. Lesson Learned: When the water is clear, avoid spooking fish by getting your bait away from the boat.