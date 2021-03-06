Jensen: Panfish willing to be hooked right now

There is still plenty of ice on most of the lakes and ponds where many of us go ice fishing, but if the current weather holds, that ice could be leaving us before long. I hope to get on the ice a time or two more in the next couple of weeks, and if I do, I will be after panfish. Walleyes aren’t an option in some places due to season closure, but besides that, most of the bodies of water that I fish have very good populations of panfish, and right now, those panfish are willing to get caught. Some ponds need to have a few panfish removed for the good of the pond. Crappies, bluegills, and perch in some cases can over-populate a body of water. Taking a few fish out will enable the rest to grow bigger, and besides that, panfish are wonderful breaded and fried. If you’re interested in a late season ice fishing outing, in many places, panfish are the ticket.

As in most panfish fishing, we need to match the bait to the fish. Crappies have a larger mouth than bluegills, so a bait that’s a little larger can be employed if crappies are the quarry. However, keep the baits under an 1/8th ounce most of the time, and a 1/16th ounce bait will often be better. Brighter colors, particularly chartreuse lime glow, have been very good. The best bite for crappies is typically during low light periods, dawn and dusk, which explains why the brighter color has been most productive.