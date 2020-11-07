Jensen: Observations from the open water season

The open water fishing season for the year 2020 is over for this angler. I don’t get out as late in the year or as much during the year as I used to, but I still get after the fish as often as possible and certainly communicate with anglers a good amount.

Most will agree that 2020 has been an unusual and challenging year in many ways. Most will agree that we don’t need this much unusual or challenging. According to the people who study such things, the turkey population in Iowa was down this year, but the spring turkey harvest was up. Hunters were able to hunt more because they were working less. A similar message has been circulating among anglers. More people fishing more days, more fish being harvested. I’m all for more people going fishing and I certainly understand and support keeping some fish for the table, but it will be interesting to see if the increased harvest has an impact on fish populations and dynamics in a couple of years. However, for the most part, the fisheries people are very good at what they do. They’re probably already on top of this possibility.