Jensen: Now is a good time to take lure inventory

About this time every year, I go through my tackle boxes to see what I have plenty of and what I need to replenish for next season. This year as I was doing that, I came across one of my older boxes that I hadn’t seen for a long time. It had in it an old lure that provided some good memories. As I thought back, several other lures came to mind.

In the early 80’s I worked summers at Camp Fish near Walker, Minnesota. Camp Fish was a fishing school for youngsters and we also had some adult sessions. In the winter months I took a variety of temporary jobs, but I always reserved a couple of days to attend the Northwest Sportshow in Minneapolis. I enjoyed talking to the guys who were lucky enough to get to work in the various fishing tackle manufacturer and boat company display areas. I also looked forward to the fishing seminars.

One year I stopped by the Lindy Little Joe booth and met Randy Amenrud. Randy was one of the pioneers in fishing education. I told him that I worked at Camp Fish in the summers. Randy was aware of the camp and showed me a new lure that Lindy was bringing out called a Shadling. It was a walleye crankbait and was unique in that it had a replaceable diving lip. By unscrewing the front hook the lip could be taken out to be replaced with a different lip. Randy told me that since the lakes at Camp Fish were better bass lakes than walleye lakes, I should try removing the lip and putting it in upside down. That made it a topwater bait. I did so, and the next summer the bass absolutely devoured it. That version of the Shadling is no longer available, but it sure was a bass-catcher. As it worked out, a few years later I got to be one of the lucky guys to work those booths and do seminars at the Northwest Sportshow. And, a few years later, Randy and I, along with Gary Roach, wrote a series of very popular walleye books.

In the late 70’s I lived in Brainerd, Minnesota where I studied Sporting Goods Sales and Management at the Brainerd Area Technical Institute. I was unaccustomed to having so much good fishing so close by. Sometimes studying took a backseat to the fishing. One afternoon I went to the Mississippi River where it flows through Brainerd. My fishing was done from shore in those days. I was using a new-to-me lure called a Mr. Twister. I remember it very well: Eighth-ounce pink jighead with a three-inch white action tail. On this day, I was "catchin’" the walleyes good. Another angler probably 30 yards downstream who wasn’t "catchin’em" so good was watching. After seeing me catch several walleyes to his none he came up and asked me what I was using. I showed him, cast the jig out and caught another one as he stood right there watching. His comment? “Oh, those things don’t work.” He walked back to his fishing position and continued to catch not much. I still don’t understand that one.

Last one involves my Dad. It was sometime in the mid- to late-60’s. Dad took an annual Memorial Day Weekend fishing trip to Rhinelander, Wisconsin to fish with his brother. I was too young to go along, but old enough to be interested in his fishing stories. One year, Dad came home and reported that fishing had been the best ever. They caught so many walleyes, and all of them on this new lure. It was shaped like a minnow, about four inches long, and available in either black back/silver or black back/gold. It was the only bait the walleyes would eat. He was convinced that someday this lure would really catch on.

Dad was right, it did catch on.

It’s called a Rapala.

