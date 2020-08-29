Jensen: Move to find fall fish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the calendar changes, so does our outdoor world. These changes will affect how and where we catch fish. In the next few weeks, the days will get shorter. Nighttime temperatures will cool, then daytime temperatures will do the same. An obvious change will be the color of leaves on trees. A not so obvious change will be the change of color of the vegetation below the surface of our lakes, ponds, and rivers. If anglers don’t take these changes into consideration and alter our fishing techniques and locations, the fishing could be slow.

First consider the body of water that you’re fishing. As air temperatures change, so do the water temperatures. In the fall, as water temperatures cool off, the water in the lake changes position. The cooler surface water becomes heavier or denser than the water below it and sinks. The water actually changes position in the lake, and this messes the fish up. There are different theories about what this does to the fish, but generally, it doesn’t make them hungry, so they become harder to catch. This turnover doesn’t happen in all lakes at the same time: It usually happens in smaller, shallower lakes first.