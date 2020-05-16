Jensen: Male walleyes like to eat after spawning

Walleyes will still be shallow, especially in stained water lakes. Casting will often be most productive, but if you prefer trolling or drifting, get your baits away from the boat to prevent spooking. This is even more important in clear water.

I like to throw a crankbait when searching for walleyes in the shallows, shallows being less than eight feet in depth. If there are a couple of anglers in the boat, they should start with different style crankbaits.

When it comes to lure color, start with a natural color in clear water, a brighter color in stained water. However, don’t get stuck on a particular color. Sometimes walleyes will show a color preference. Keep experimenting until the fish show you what color and lure action they want on that day.

When you find an area that has some fish, and when the aggressive biters have all been caught on the crankbait, work a jig/plastic combination through the area. This slower presentation will take some fish that wouldn’t respond to the crankbait. An eighth or quarter ounce jig rigged with a Rage Swimmer in the smaller sizes is a good start. If they don’t go for that, try a sixteenth- or eighth-ounce jig tipped with a minnow or leech and work it slower than you did the jig/plastic combo.