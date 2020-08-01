Jensen: Lots of fish like little bait

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The summer of 2020 is starting to wind down. Lots of anglers, in many places more than usual, are on the water in search of a fish that wants to eat the bait that’s on the end of our line. Baitfish populations are at or near the highest levels of the year. A good number of those baitfish were spawned this spring and are of a size that the larger predator fish can prey on. With baitfish levels high, it can be difficult at times to get those predators interested in our baits.

Additionally, light penetration is high at this time of year. On bright days when the wind doesn’t blow very much, many gamefish do what they can to avoid light. Many of them burrow into weed cover and only venture out when they get hungry. Others go deep and stay deep until the sun isn’t as intense. However, it’s summer, the water is warm, and a fish’s metabolism is high. They’ve got to eat sometime, and if we show them the right thing the right way, they’ll eat it.

For the next several weeks, we’re going to be targeting fish. Any fish. As autumn gets closer we start targeting big fish, but now, day in and day out, we just want to get bit. Crappies, walleyes, bass, pike, they’re all fun and we just want to get a few to bite. When we’re looking for big fish, we’re probably going to be using big baits. Now, when we’re not as concerned about the species or the size, smaller baits will be the way to go.