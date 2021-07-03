Jensen: Look for the best fishing opportunities

Rivers will produce fish in the summer when lake fishing is slow. The current in rivers makes the fish use more energy, so they need to eat more often. Some people who research such things also believe that the current reduces the bad effects of some weather conditions, which also means the fish in the river will be more willing to eat. Rivers in the summer can produce good fishing when lakes are slow.

Summer is a wonderful time to introduce a youngster to fishing. And if a youngster in your life has already been introduced to fishing, summer is a wonderful time to expand their interest in fishing. We had two young boys spend time at our house recently. Both wanted to go fishing, and they agreed that I could go along.

We were set up with very basic equipment. We each had a Lew’s Bream Stick. This is a telescopic rod that is very light in weight. There is no reel. It’s perfect for youngsters. You simply tie 6-10 feet of line to the eye on the end of the rod. We were using 6 pound test. To the line we tied a small feather jig/plastic combination and crimped a split-shot onto the line about a foot up. We caught a bunch of small to medium sized bluegills and a couple of nine-inchers. We had fun.