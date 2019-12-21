Jensen: Look for predator when fishing rivers in winter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s very important to use a jig that’s heavy enough to stay within a few inches of the bottom. River fish usually hug the bottom, so we want our bait close to the bottom. Try this: Hold your rod so the jig is just off the bottom. Allow the current to wiggle the tail while the jig stays in place, not moving forward or backward. Tap the bottom every few seconds, then move the jig up a few inches so the tail can work and the fish can see it. This will often convince a fish to bite even when they aren’t aggressive. You need to be sure to use a jig heavy enough so the current won’t quickly sweep it downstream.

It’s also very important to have a sensitive rod/line set-up. A rod in the six and a half to seven foot length in medium to medium heavy action will do a good job. Lew’s has several rods in this configuration that are very sensitive, but also have the backbone to provide an effective hookset. Spool up with 15 pound test XTCB-8 line for the ultimate in sensitivity and hooksetting. Some anglers like to use a two foot length of Tactical fluorocarbon in eight pound test as a leader, but in rivers the fluorocarbon usually isn’t necessary.

Winter fish will often be concentrated in rivers. Some very successful anglers spend a majority of their time just below a dam, others look for deeper holes a mile or two downstream from the dam.