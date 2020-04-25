Jensen: Lessons learned from fishing openers through the years
0 comments
alert

Jensen: Lessons learned from fishing openers through the years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Opening Day or first fishing trip of the open water fishing season is a tradition that most anglers look forward to with great anticipation. It’s almost always fun to put the waders on or the boat in the water for the first time, and then to grab or net the first fish of the season. I’ve participated in four decades of Fishing Openers, and many of them provided fishing lessons as well as memories.  

I recall an Opening Day in the Hayward area of Wisconsin. It was about 11:30 Friday night. A friend and I had our boat tied to the dock and we were preparing to be on the water just a few minutes after midnight. As we tied jigs to our lines, we heard splashing just up the shoreline. We shined a spotlight to the area of the splashing, which revealed dozens of eyes glowing back at us. Many, many walleyes were in the shallows spawning. Some were giant females, most were smaller males. When midnight struck, we tried to catch those fish, but they were more interested in spawning than eating. After about an hour of catching nothing, we headed back to the cabin for a few hours of sleep before hitting the water again at daybreak.

When we returned to the water, the shallows were void of fish. We knew they couldn’t be far away, so we moved to the first drop-off near where we had seen the walleyes just a few hours earlier. We cast eighth ounce-jigs tipped with minnows to that drop off, and in a short amount of time we caught a good number of those walleyes. They were all smaller males, but it was an outstanding way to kick off the fishing season. Lesson Learned: If you know you’re around fish but they don’t want to bite, go back later.

Walleye on opening day

A wonderful memory. The late "Fishing Professor" Jim McDonnell with an Opening Day walleye.

I recall a walleye opener in the Iowa Great Lakes region. We were on the water early Saturday morning, along with hundreds of other anglers. The competition for good fishing spots was intense and action was slow. At the end of the day, the boat ramps were very busy with anglers heading home for the day. We didn’t head home for the day. After the sun went down, we tied on minnow-shaped hard baits and started trolling sand flats near shore. Action wasn’t fast, but it was certainly better than it had been, and the fish were big. A walleye pushing eight pounds made this a very memorable Opener. Lesson Learned: If you want to catch fish, don’t give up. Keep trying.

I recall an opener in Minnesota in the mid 80’s. The walleyes on the central Minnesota lake that we were fishing weren’t interested in getting caught. We decided to move to another lake. As we waited for our turn to load the boat, we noticed a crappie in the shallow reeds next to the boat landing. Then we saw another and another. We cancelled the move to the other lake and started fishing for crappies in the reeds. We caught’em really good. A forgettable walleye day turned into one of the most memorable fishing days my partner and I ever experienced. Lesson Learned: If one species of fishing isn’t biting, go after another.

Bob Jensen column sig

Bob Jensen

Fishing The Midwest

I distinctly and fondly remember an Opener in northern Minnesota thirty years ago. When we got on the water shortly after when the sun should have appeared, it was very cold and overcast. That was the best weather of the day. Mid-morning it started snowing. As the day progressed, the snow got heavier. And the fish weren’t cooperating. We headed for the lodge where we were staying and gathered around the fireplace. Stories of previous fishing trips were shared in actual and enhanced versions. This day of not catching fish holds a wonderful place in my fishing memories. Lesson Learned: It’s not always the fish that make for a memorable fishing trip. Often it’s the people that you fish with.

Here’s to making more fishing memories very soon.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Heartwarming stories of this year so far

Needing some uplifting news? Take a look at some of this year's most heartwarming stories so far:

To see new and vintage episodes of Fishing the Midwest television, fishing articles and videos, go to fishingthemidwest.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News