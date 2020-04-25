Jensen: Lessons learned from fishing openers through the years

I recall a walleye opener in the Iowa Great Lakes region. We were on the water early Saturday morning, along with hundreds of other anglers. The competition for good fishing spots was intense and action was slow. At the end of the day, the boat ramps were very busy with anglers heading home for the day. We didn’t head home for the day. After the sun went down, we tied on minnow-shaped hard baits and started trolling sand flats near shore. Action wasn’t fast, but it was certainly better than it had been, and the fish were big. A walleye pushing eight pounds made this a very memorable Opener. Lesson Learned: If you want to catch fish, don’t give up. Keep trying.

I recall an opener in Minnesota in the mid 80’s. The walleyes on the central Minnesota lake that we were fishing weren’t interested in getting caught. We decided to move to another lake. As we waited for our turn to load the boat, we noticed a crappie in the shallow reeds next to the boat landing. Then we saw another and another. We cancelled the move to the other lake and started fishing for crappies in the reeds. We caught’em really good. A forgettable walleye day turned into one of the most memorable fishing days my partner and I ever experienced. Lesson Learned: If one species of fishing isn’t biting, go after another.