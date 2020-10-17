Jensen: Kabetogama yields annual bounty

I took my annual fishing trip to Kabetogama Lake in northern Minnesota in early October. I’ve been going to Kab since the late 90’s. On one of my first trips to Kab I fished with local angler Wade Watson. On this trip I was looking forward to fishing with Wade again. Lots of things have changed since my first day in the boat with Wade, and lots of things have stayed the same. We had a good time and caught some fish, just like the first time that we fished together. Unlike my first trip to Kab, we caught a mixed bag of fish. In the late 90’s, walleyes were the primary fish that anglers pursued. Today, Kab is a world-class walleye fishery, it’s even better than when I first visited, but has also become an outstanding smallmouth bass lake, and the crappies, once you find them, are available in good numbers, and they’re big. They’re slabs. Fourteen inchers are often part of the catch.

We had intended to get together earlier in the year, but like many things in the year 2020, our plans were altered. We’ll talk about that later. First, the fishing.