Jensen: It's OK to be impatient for fishing success

I’ve heard anglers described in many ways. Some will say that to be a successful angler you need to have certain attributes. You need to be imaginative. Or determined. Some will say that you need to “think like a fish.” That wouldn’t be so good. Fish don’t think, they respond. And some will say that a successful angler needs to be patient. I’ve had the good fortune to fish with many anglers who catch lots of fish and big fish. To a person, they are not patient anglers. They might be patient as people, but when they get on the water or on the ice, they’re anything but patient.

Most of us don’t get to go fishing as much as we’d like. Whether it be open water or ice-fishing, our time on the water or ice is limited. And, since we’re fishing, we want to catch some fish, and more is better than a few. For those reasons, it usually doesn’t work well to be patient. We need to get after it. To get after it, we need to spend time fishing the areas where the fish are, and then we need to show them a bait that they are willing to eat.