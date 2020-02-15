Jensen: It's sport and boat show season

Although there’s still a lot of ice-fishing to do in the next several weeks, and some of the best ice-fishing action of the year will occur during those several weeks, March is when many of us start thinking about open water fishing.

There are several reasons why that is. One of the reasons is because March is when many sport shows and boat shows are happening, and March is also when many independent fishing tackle retailers hold in-store events. These activities are sure to get an angler excited about open water fishing. Following are ways that you can take advantage of these events.

Most sport shows and dealer events feature seminars by fishing experts. These seminars are a great opportunity to learn about fishing techniques, fishing equipment, and fishing hot-spots. They’re also a very good way to ask specific questions of the seminar presenters.

Sport shows usually have lots of resorts and outfitters booths. If you’re looking for a new place to go on a fishing trip, speaking in person with the outfitter or resort owner can provide good information.

