Jensen: It's OK to think big when fishing

A friend recently showed me a photo of a smallmouth bass that his son caught through the ice in mid-February 2020. It went almost 22 inches on the measuring board, was shaped like an over-inflated football, and was well in excess of 6 pounds. A real beauty. And you know what? Fish like this, of many species, have become more and more abundant. There are several reasons why we’re hearing about and catching bigger fish.

We’re hearing more about big fish being caught because more anglers have access to more media outlets. For better or worse, whether it be social media, websites, or whatever, there are just more opportunities to get photos of big fish in circulation easily and quickly.

Regulations are making it possible for fish to get bigger also. When I first started chasing muskies many years ago, in most of the places where I fished for muskies, they had to be 30 inches long to be kept, and a good number of anglers kept those 30 inchers. On many bodies of water today, the minimum length is in excess of 50 inches, and most musky anglers release every musky that they catch. Putting those big fish back passes the gene pool on and also gives that particular fish a chance to get even bigger.