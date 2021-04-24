Jensen: In summer, you have to go where the fish are

Warmer weather is here. It took a while this year, but as it always does, or at least always has done so far, the inconsistent weather of spring has been or will soon be replaced by the warmer weather of early and mid-summer. It’s going to be warm and even hot in the following weeks and months. When we go fishing, if we want to catch some fish, we need to fish in a way that appeals to fish when the weather is warm.

The most basic concept of fishing knows no season. Regardless of when you’re fishing, you’ve got to find the fish. The challenge is this: In the spring, most freshwater fish will be in the shallows where they spawn. Now that the spawn has been completed, they will be where the food is. That could be pretty much anywhere in the water system you’re fishing.

Weedlines are often a good starting point. Several species of fish will hang out along the weedline. You’ll find largemouth bass, walleyes, panfish, and northern pike on the weedline. If two anglers are fishing, it works well to have one angler throw a crankbait and the other a jigworm. This way you’re showing the fish two very different presentations. If the fish are hitting one bait better than the other, both anglers should throw that style of bait.