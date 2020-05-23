Jensen: If you fish, you need to be out on the water in June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This time of year, late May and through much of June, can provide some of the best fishing action of the year for many species of fish found across the Midwest. In fact, in the minds of some of the most successful anglers, June is the best time of the year to go fishing. If you get the opportunity to go fishing in the next few weeks, you should do so.

Weather has an impact on where the fish will be found this time of year. Depending on when they spawned, they might be shallow or at mid-depths. The earlier they spawned, the earlier they’ll move to deeper water.

Also, you might find that, early in the month, the smaller fish will be more active. As the water warms the bigger ones will get more aggressive. After the spawn, the smaller male fish begin feeding sooner. The larger females need more time to recover from the spawn. They’ll eat after they’ve recovered.

Look for the best activity to be near the spawning areas. After the spawn bass and walleyes will stay around their spawning areas for awhile, then they’ll move to an area where there’s food. For walleyes, that might be the first drop-off or newly emerging weedbeds. Look for bass around reeds or lily-pads. If you find where they are, you’re going to have action.