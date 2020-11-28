Jensen: Ice fishing has come a long way

Ice-fishing baits, boy have they changed! We can fish small baits more effectively due to the introduction of tungsten as a material for making ice-baits, and there are times when small baits make a difference. I remember an ice-fishing trip sometime in the early part of the 21st century. It started in South Dakota. We were fishing perch with eighth ounce spoons. The spoons were probably no more than two inches long. We caught a lot of perch on those spoons. A couple of days later we were after perch in Wisconsin. Since the perch in South Dakota liked the spoon that I was using, I used the same spoon in Wisconsin. Wisconsin perch, on that day, were a lot more finicky than the South Dakota perch. My friends were catching lots of perch, I wasn’t. I looked at the jigs they were using. They were way, way smaller than my spoon. There are times when small baits catch more fish. A tungsten jig is much smaller in appearance than a lead jig of the same weight. A fish eats a bait based on its appearance, not its weight. Baits made of tungsten catch more fish when the fish are selective.