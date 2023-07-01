In the past many years, I’ve had the almost always wonderful opportunity to fish with a lot of different anglers in a lot of different places for several different species of fish.

There were days when we caught a lot of fish and days when we didn’t catch so many. We’ve also employed a lot of different fishing techniques. Most of them were very common traditional techniques. But there were times when we changed our approach in an attempt to catch more fish. Almost always, our change in approach would start with the three words “I wonder if.” Following are some success stories that started with “I wonder if.”

One of those memorable adventures took place on a river near Winnipeg Manitoba. A couple friends and I had heard that big channel catfish could be caught on this river. We spent two days fishing for and catching those catfish. They were regularly eating the dead minnows and the other natural baits that we offered them. Every third or fourth fish that we caught was a larger than average walleye.

At some point, one of us said “I wonder if we could catch more walleyes if we used crankbaits?” It seemed natural that since we were in Canada we should fish walleyes at least for a little while. So we tied on crankbaits and started trolling. The result: The best afternoon of walleye catching that I’ve ever experienced. I caught a walleye in the thirty three inch range that I think is my best ever. “I wonder if” certainly paid off in this situation.

Here’s another “I wonder if” walleye experience. A friend and I were on a Midwest lake. The walleyes on this body of water like to be in windblown areas. We were fishing the ten to twelve foot depths off a windblown point. The boat operator wasn’t paying as much attention as I should have been and we drifted into shallower water, and while in those shallows, we both hooked walleyes directly under the boat.

As we moved slowly back into deeper water, the question was asked “I wonder if there are more walleyes in the shallow water?” We started casting jigs and minnows to the shallows and, for the next hour, caught lots of walleyes. Not big ones, but they were certainly fun on 6 pound line and medium light rods. “I wonder if” wins again.

One last walleye related “I wonder if” experience. It was late spring and a group of us were going to chase walleyes on a Minnesota lake. I got to the boat ramp early. There was a rocky point at the mouth of a nearby bay that usually held some walleyes at this time of year, so I threw a jig and minnow around that point while I waited for my friends to arrive.

After catching a couple of small northern pike and having some bite-offs, I said to myself “I wonder if there are any bigger pike around?” I tied on a minnow look-alike suspending jerkbait, something like a KVD 300, and started throwing it around the rocky point. I quickly learned that there were several much larger pike in the area and they were very willing to eat my jerkbait. Another “I wonder if” that paid off bigtime.

I’ve had a few “I wonder if” adventures that were successful and some that were terrible failures. I’m guessing most anglers have had similar “I wonder if” experiences. My suggestion is that, next time you’re fishing and have an “I wonder if” idea, give it a shot. You’ll never know unless you try.