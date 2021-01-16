Jensen: How to find fish as the season winds down

Although it seems like it just started, in many areas across the ice-fishing belt, the ice fishing season is already at the midway point. In many places it’s been much warmer than usual, so travel on the ice has been limited. Despite that, there are lots of anglers on the ice, and numerous reports indicate that the fish have been cooperative. I don’t know what Mother Nature has planned for the next few weeks. Maybe she’ll send cold weather and more ice, or maybe she won’t. I do know there are things ice anglers can do to increase their chances for getting bit as the season starts to wind down.

Many anglers, me included, enjoy fishing through the ice during the latter parts of the season. We can usually access different areas easier, and that’s a big advantage. At this time of year it’s not unusual to drill dozens of holes in the ice in our attempts to find fish. In most years the ice is thicker and there’s more snow on it, so the fish aren’t as easily spooked. And, although truck traffic will still spook fish this time of year, it’s probably not as noticeable as it was earlier in the season.