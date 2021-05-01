Jensen: Here are some summer fishing FAQs

Since the 1980’s, I’ve done lots of fishing seminars at sport shows and for outdoor clubs and fishing tackle retailers. It’s been way over a year since I did my last fishing seminar. Gatherings like those got shut down in early 2020 and haven’t really started up again yet. I have fond memories of those seminars. First of all, it was just fun to hang out with people who liked to go fishing. However, these events were also good opportunities to share fishing information, and boy is there a lot of fishing information to share. Some of the things that we talked about at those gatherings maybe weren’t even fishing-related, but they were fun and informative nonetheless.

Wherever the gathering of anglers took place, many of the questions were the same. North or south, walleyes, bass, panfish, or whatever, there are a good number of similar questions that apply to almost all fishing situations. Following are some of the most frequently discussed topics pertaining to fishing that came up at those fishing events.