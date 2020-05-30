Jensen: Get creative with your techniques

I knew that I needed a thin diameter line to get the bait close to the fish. Thin diameter lines have less water resistance and allow a bait to run a bit deeper. I tied the bait onto a 6-foot medium-heavy jigging rod and started trolling. It wasn’t long and the rod bent over. A second or two later, the line broke. I started over and it happened again. Broken line. I realized that the rod was too stiff and the line too light for the hard strikes. I looked through my rod box and found a slip-bobber rod. It had 6 pound line on it, but the rod was 8 feet long and had a much softer action. Another bait was tied on and run down to the fish zone. When the next fish hit, the entire length of the rod bent which prevented the line from breaking. A couple minutes later a 6-pound walleye was netted. This occurrence happened repeatedly over the next 2 days. No more lines were broken and every fish that hit was landed, allowing me to finish in the Top 10 of the tournament. Sometimes doing things out of the ordinary will help us catch more fish. Today we don’t need to go to such extremes. Baits such as the Banana Shad will get down to the fish on heavier lines, but a softer rod is still a good idea.