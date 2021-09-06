Jensen: Fishing in the fall

The leaves on the trees are changing colors and the kids are back in school. The first few flocks of early migrating ducks are starting to show up. The people who hunt ducks are practicing calling and are checking their ammunition supply. And the people who like to catch lots of fish and big fish are putting fresh line on their reels. They know that the best time of year to be on the water in search of big fish starts now and goes until the surface of the water turns to ice. Walleye, bass, musky, crappie, and a variety of other fish are out there waiting to be caught. Here’s how you can increase your chances of helping them get caught.

Keep in mind that different bodies of water will be productive in the fall at different times. A shallow lake with dark water will often be better earlier in the fall, while larger, deeper lakes with clear water will get better for fishing a little later in the year. Small shallow lakes cool off earlier, so the fish in those lakes are reminded by Mother Nature that autumn is coming and they need to fatten up. This reminder comes later to fish in the larger, deeper lakes. Rivers will continue to provide great open water fishing after the lakes in the area have frozen over.