Jensen: Fish with the people, not the fish

I recall a trip many years ago. Mr. Walleye Gary Roach, Outdoor Writer Jeff Murray and I took a Canadian fly-in trip to a lake 300 miles north of the closest road. We caught many, many big and bigger northern pike and lake trout. It was memorable.

But I also remember fondly fishing with Gary on Lake Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods in Minnesota. Closer and easier to get to, and those trips were equally memorable. The people are just as important and memorable as the place.

Some Canada fans suggest that there’s always something different around the next island and there are always new areas to explore. Point taken and agreed to.

But, again, back in my memories: I had the opportunity to spend lots of time with fishing pioneer Ron Lindner back in the mid-80’s. Ron and I headquartered at Camp Fish near Walker Minnesota a lot back then. We would leave Camp in the morning, boat in tow, and would head to a lake. It was always a different lake. We would fish that lake a couple of hours, put the boat back on the trailer, and travel a few miles to another lake. We would do this four or five times a day. Lots of exploring and lots of nice memories. People, not places.