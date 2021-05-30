Jensen: Finding the hungry fish

I remember a day several years ago on Lake Oahe in South Dakota. Oahe is an outstanding walleye fishery. On that day, we found a prime example of why you should fish where the biters are.

We were working the water in the 25- to 28-foot range. We could see lots of fish that we suspected were walleyes on our sonar, and there were lots of baitfish around. We were getting bit every now and then, but, as usual, we wanted to get bit more often.

The wind came up and was blowing into the shoreline close to where we were fishing. We had fished that area earlier in the day, and had seen a few fish on the sonar, but we couldn’t get them to take our bait. When the wind picked up, we tried the same area again to see if the wind made the fish more active. It did. We still didn’t see a lot of fish on the sonar, but almost every fish that we did see we caught. We were fishing fewer fish, but we were having better action.

Across the Midwest and much of North America, the deep weedline will hold a variety of fish species, and when they’re on the weedline, they’re usually biters. If they’re not interested in eating, they’ll often tuck into the heavier stands of weeds. This is especially true with largemouth bass, but it applies to northern pike, walleyes, and panfish as well.