Jensen: Find crappies in the deep

Another place to find crappies is a short distance from the edge of the deep weedline. They’ll suspend within casting distance of the deep weedline looking for something to eat. The best way to find them is to watch for small dimples on the surface of the water. You need calm wind conditions for this pattern because you can't see the dimples created as Mr. PaperMouth sucks a bug off the surface when it's windy. Late afternoon and early evening are when this pattern is most productive. Again, a jig with plastic or a minnow is good, either slowly retrieved just a couple of feet under the surface or fished under a slip-bobber.

One last technique: Several times in the fall I’ve fished on reservoirs or lakes where anglers are permitted to “plant” brushpiles. They somehow connect logs and limbs and such and sink these brushpiles near a dock. The best docks are those close to deep water, 12 feet or deeper. It takes some sonar work to find these brushpiles, but when you do find them, they can provide outstanding crappie action. You can cast to them with a jig and retrieve it, but what really works well is to employ a jig below a slip-bobber. Set the bobber so your jig is just above the brushpile. By using a slip-bobber, you can let the jig sit in place, or you can slowly reel it back in. It often works well to shake your rod tip to put a little action on the jig, then let it sit still for a few seconds. If a crappie is down there, you’ll know about it pretty quickly.