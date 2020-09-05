Jensen: Fall means trolling for the fish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To catch fish, you’ve gotta’ find them. That’s true at any time of the year. However, in the fall season, they can be in a lot of places, especially early in the fall.

In the spring, the fish will usually be shallow. It’s spawning time, and the shallows are where they spawn.

In the summer, you can bet there will be fish in weedbeds and along weedlines as well as relating to structure. In some bodies of water they’ll be suspended over deep water chasing suspended baitfish.

But in the early parts of fall, usually through mid-September and even a week or two later depending on where you are, you can find fish, again depending on the body of water, from 5 feet of water all the way out to 30 feet of water, maybe even a little deeper in some places. You need to cover water to find fish, and trolling is the best way to cover water in many situations. But when it comes to trolling, if we’re going to do it effectively, we need to do more than put a bait in the water, shift the motor into forward gear and hang on. To get the most out of our trolling efforts, we need to do a few things correctly.