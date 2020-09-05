Jensen: Fall means trolling for the fish

To catch fish, you’ve gotta’ find them. That’s true at any time of the year. However, in the fall season, they can be in a lot of places, especially early in the fall.
In the spring, the fish will usually be shallow. It’s spawning time, and the shallows are where they spawn.
In the summer, you can bet there will be fish in weedbeds and along weedlines as well as relating to structure. In some bodies of water they’ll be suspended over deep water chasing suspended baitfish.
But in the early parts of fall, usually through mid-September and even a week or two later depending on where you are, you can find fish, again depending on the body of water, from 5 feet of water all the way out to 30 feet of water, maybe even a little deeper in some places. You need to cover water to find fish, and trolling is the best way to cover water in many situations. But when it comes to trolling, if we’re going to do it effectively, we need to do more than put a bait in the water, shift the motor into forward gear and hang on. To get the most out of our trolling efforts, we need to do a few things correctly.
First thing: Experienced trollers like to get as many lines in the water as the rules allow. Some states only allow 1 line, some allow 2, and you can use 3 lines in some places. If 2 anglers are in the boat in a 2 line area, get 4 lines in the water. It works really well to attach in-line planer boards to the outside lines to keep the lines away from each other.
If walleyes are the target, use either crankbaits or spinner-rigs probably tipped with crawlers. If trout or salmon are the target, lots of anglers go with spoons. Day-in and day-out, crankbaits will be the ticket for a wide variety of fish. A Hornet is kind of a hybrid crankbait that appeals to pretty much any fish that swims in freshwater.
Use baits in different sizes, colors, and running depths. Keep trying different sizes, colors, and running depths until the fish show a favorite.
Don’t troll in a straight line. Move forward in a slow “S” pattern. Turn gradually to avoid tangling lines. Notice when the strike occurs and on which line. As you navigate the “S” turn, the outside lines will speed up and the inside lines will slow down. If the strike comes on an outside line during the turn, the fish might be telling you that they want a faster presentation.
Keep an eye on your electronics. Modern electronics will help so much in trolling, especially if you have a mapping feature. You can see where you are in relation to drop-offs and you can drop an electronic marker when you hook a fish. If you’re on one of those bowl shaped lakes where the water is no more than about 30 feet deep, you might see fish hugging the bottom out there. That’s when you could get a jig rod out and see if you can catch of few in the deep water. However, if you’re doing catch and release, those deep fish don’t release well.
When the weather gets into its mid and later fall patterns, the fish will become more predictable. Slower, more precise presentations will become more productive, although trolling will still catch fish right until freeze up. For now and the next few weeks though, trolling will allow us to cover more water and catch more fish.
Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette
Catch up on our most-read stories so far this week:
White House recommends mask mandate, bar closures in 61 Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo, Winnebago
Serious warnings and urgent calls to action are littered throughout the latest report on Iowa from the White House task force on COVID-19.
The Mason City Community School District and the Cerro Gordo County Public Health are not disclosing positive COVID-19 cases to the community.
JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended her administration’s decisions to only implement some of the mitigation strategies rec…
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — As Iowa sees some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the nation, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she wil…
The Mason City football program has been shut down for two weeks due to members of the coaching staff being exposed to COVID-19, the school di…
During a Wednesday afternoon chat, Mayor Bill Schickel said the city continues to "keep all options on the table" for dealing with the virus.
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 2, active cases increased by 78 while 40 new recoveries were logged. In total, the overall case count went from 726 to 844.
"I met a lot of nice people (doing this)."
DES MOINES — The number of deaths in Iowa in May jumped 18% over the previous year, federal data shows.
A Clear Lake city employee caught on video assaulting a man at a construction site in May entered a written Alford plea Thursday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
The Lake Mills football team has a lot on the line this year.
To see new and not-so-new episodes of Fishing the Midwest television, fishing articles, and new fishing videos, go to fishingthemidwest.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!