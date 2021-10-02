Jensen: Fall fishing has its advantages

When I looked at the thermometer outside this morning, the air temperature was 39 degrees. That’s the coldest that I’ve seen this fall, but I know that it’s going to get colder. It’s generally not bitterly cold this time of year, and in all truth, I enjoy the weather that mid-autumn offers. In additional truth, as much as I enjoy the weather, I enjoy the fishing opportunities even more. Fishing in the fall offers the chance to catch lots of fish, and the odds for catching a big one, if you’re on big fish water, are as good as they get. It’s not hard to understand why some anglers look forward to fall fishing.

However, there are some days when it gets pretty chilly, and eventually it’s going to get cold. That doesn’t mean we need to stop fishing: In fact we should keep fishing. The fish want to eat. If we want to take advantage of this opportunity, we just need to adjust our fishing habits a little bit. Here are some ideas for more productive and pleasant fishing from now until ice-up.

First of all, in the fall, it usually isn’t necessary to be on the water at sun-up. You can wait awhile and let the day warm up a bit. The best bite is usually later in the day, maybe from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. You can fish during the warmest, brightest part of the day and have very good action.

If you’re fishing for deep fish, say walleyes or crappies or smallmouth bass, do lots of sonar work. Let your depth-finder tell you if you should fish a spot. If it reveals baitfish or larger fish, give the area a try. If nothing shows up on the sonar, keep moving until something does show up. This works best in deep water because your sonar will cover a larger area of the bottom, which increases the odds of showing if fish are present.

If you want walleyes, day in and day out, it’s really hard to beat a jig or live-bait rig tipped with a larger than ordinary redtail chub. Start with a four incher. If they like that, go bigger. If nothing happens, find a different group of fish. But remember where the fish that don’t want to bite are and visit them later. Eventually, they will bite. Employ the same tactics for smallmouth bass and crappies, just use smaller baits for the crappies.

To really enjoy your day on the water, you need to wear the clothing that will allow you to do so. That means keeping warm, and layering is the best way to keep warm. The layer of clothing next to your skin should not be cotton. Cotton traps moisture next to your skin. Moisture, as in sweat, is what makes us get cold. Go with one of the synthetics that have become so popular. They will wick moisture away from your skin.

Your next layer should be a hooded sweatshirt. Some folks prefer a pull-over, others like a zip-up. Depending on how chilly it is, a vest over the sweatshirt might be needed. Also depending on how cool it is, a light soft-shell on the outside is nice. Blackfish has a soft-shell called a Gale that does the job most of the time when it’s a little chilly outside. It’s soft and nice to wear, and it provides lots of flexibility for setting the hook. The Gale looks nice also. Remove layers as the day progresses and gets warmer, put the layers back on as the sun gets closer to the western horizon. The layering system is easy, comfortable, and effective. Layering works any time of the year.

Cold weather is not a good reason to leave the fish alone. In fact, it’s a good reason to chase them. The open water fishing season is starting to wind down, but if you keep these ideas in mind, you’ll be glad that you participated in it.

