Jensen: Fall a good time to make fishing memories

In the early 80’s I lived in the Walker area of Minnesota. Walker is on the shores of Leech Lake, but there are lots of smaller lakes in the area. This was before fishing for largemouth bass was popular in the Midwest. A friend of mine had a book: I believe it was called a plat book. This plat book was a detailed map of the county. It showed all the small lakes in the area, the roads that led to them, and where the boat ramp was. Some days we would leave town in the morning and visit lakes that were off the radar. We maybe had some information about the various lakes or had seen some DNR research regarding them. We would fish a lake maybe two hours. If the bite was good we might hang around longer. If action was slow in the first hour, we left. We mostly threw crankbaits along the deep weedline. During the course of the day, we usually found at least one lake that was very productive, other days two or three would be good. In the course of a day we often fished five lakes. We learned so much about the differences in lakes on those trips, much of which we’re still applying today. The difference today is, the bass are generally bigger. Maybe the bass population has gained weight, maybe we’re better big bass anglers.