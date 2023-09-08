Walleyes are perhaps the most popular fish to catch in the Midwest, and they’re gaining in popularity in other areas also. On the table, walleye is hard to beat. And although some say a walleye’s fight is sluggish, when appropriate gear is used, marble-eyed fish represent themselves well. They may not jump like a smallmouth bass, but the headshake and boatside thrashing will please most anglers. A walleye with a jig in its mouth on six pound test line and a medium light action rod will be respected and enjoyed by almost anybody who likes to fish.

In the past several years, the opportunity to catch big walleyes has improved. Progressive regulations have created outstanding walleye fisheries in many areas. If you do some homework to find a lake that supports big walleyes, autumn is when they’re most willing to bite.

Just as some bodies of water hold big fish and others are home to smaller fish, some areas within a body of water will be better for big fish. If you’re on a spot that looks good but is only providing smaller fish, consider moving to another spot. Big fish and smaller fish will usually hold in different areas, or they may use the same area but at different times. Occasionally you might catch a big one with the little guys, but usually big fish hang out with big fish.

If you’re fishing deep water structure, the “spot-on-the-spot” will often hold the biggest fish. The corner of an underwater island is where the big ones can frequently be found. Use your depth finder to locate those spots, then concentrate on them.

Use big baits. When the walleyes are in the deeper water, it’s hard to beat a jig or a live-bait rig with a redtail chub. A four inch redtail is a good starting size, and bigger is often better. You’re increasing your chances for a lunker walleye if you use big bait.

If you’re on a lake that has big walleyes working shallower areas like wind-blown rock piles, throw a Red-Eye Shad. This bait was designed for largemouth bass, but walleyes like it too. It’s a rattling, sinking bait. Let it sink close to the bottom and then try a straight retrieve. If that doesn’t do the trick, try ripping it. If the walleyes are home, they’ll eat this guy.

When a big walleye is your goal, consider fishing at night. Many deep, clear lakes have trophy walleyes that are most vulnerable when it’s dark. They’re in the shallows chasing fall-spawning baitfish. These are big baitfish, and it takes a big walleye to eat them. Troll or cast crankbaits. The Rattlin’ Sting has become a favorite of walleye anglers all across walleye country. A friend says that if you put a new Rattlin’ Sting where walleyes live, it’s not going to look new for very long. When it comes to lure color, some anglers like to match the hatch, others like a bait that’s a completely different color than what the walleyes are feeding on. The favored color can change by the hour.

Last thing: Some very successful anglers watch the moon phase. They try to be on the water during or around a full moon. From now until ice-over, full moon or not, eating-sized walleyes and trophy-sized walleyes are willing to bite. See if you can get one to bite your bait.