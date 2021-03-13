Jensen: Early season walleye love jigs

The recent warm weather has anglers excited, and some of the most excited anglers are those who like to chase and catch walleyes. All across Walleye Country, anglers who enjoy catching walleyes are getting ready to get in or on the water. In rivers that are home to walleyes, anglers are already after them. Regardless of whether a lake or river is being fished, many of the anglers chasing walleyes will have a jig tied onto their line. There are a few things that we need to consider if we’re going to consistently catch walleyes on jigs early in the open water fishing season. Following are some of those things.

In smaller rivers, many anglers like to get in the water to catch walleyes. A wading approach can be very productive, and in fact, it might be the only way to get after walleyes. Across much of the Midwest, the smaller rivers that are home to walleyes are too shallow for a boat: A wading approach is the only way to fish for them.