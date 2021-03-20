Jensen: Don't fish off your memories of last year

Fishing success means different things to different people. To some anglers, success is catching a bunch of fish. They’re not concerned about size, they just want to feel something pulling back on their rod.

Other anglers measure their success by the size of the fish they caught. They’re not so interested in numbers, they just want to catch a big one, although a lot of big ones is what they’re really after.

A third group of anglers just enjoy being outside and sharing a boat or dock or riverbank with a friend or family member or even just by themselves. I’m the type of fisherman who likes to be with someone that I enjoy being around, but I also really like to catch fish. I guess that’s why most people go fishing. I generally don’t care what kind of fish I catch, and I like to catch big ones, but most of all, I just like to get bit. Following are some ideas for getting bit more in the next open water fishing season.