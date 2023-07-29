The summer months can provide very good fishing, and when the fall months arrive, fishing can be even better. In the warm water of summer, fish eat often. The cooling water in the fall is Mother Nature’s way of telling the fish they need to fatten up for winter, so they eat often then also. Fish that are eating are easier to catch. However, in the summer and fall, there are times when the fish eat a bit less aggressively. That makes them tougher to catch. There are things that an angler can do to lessen the time between bites even when the fish aren’t as hungry as usual.

Mike Frisch and I were on a midsummer fishing trip. Mike is an outstanding angler and has learned from years of fishing that if you want to catch fish, you’ve got to do what it takes. That’s what we did on this day of fishing.

We were in the Alexandria area of Minnesota. This area offers lots of fishing options. There are many different species of fish and many different types of lakes. We arrived at the lake that we were going to fish about mid-morning. The sun was shining and the lake was flat. Our plan was to troll with crankbaits for walleyes, but bright conditions and no wind can make walleye fishing tough. We decided to fish for smallmouth bass instead. The lake we were on had a good smallmouth population, and smallmouth bite better than walleyes when the sun is shining.

Mike knew of several good smallmouth areas on the lake. The first spot didn’t produce, but the next area that we checked out had some biters. We cast jigs tipped with Ned Ochos and caught a few smallmouth. Next we tried drop-shot rigs tipped with Half Shell plastics. We caught a few more smallmouth, then the action stopped. We visited a couple of other smallmouth spots, but didn’t find any biters. About an hour later we returned to the location that had provided action earlier. We caught a few more, but action still wasn’t as fast as we had hoped. It was time for a lake change.

We put the boat on the trailer and traveled a couple of miles down the road to a lake that had stained water and a healthy population of largemouth bass. Stained water is often better when the sun is shining. We started casting crankbaits along the weedline. It wasn’t long before we started catching! The largemouth were willing to eat our baits. Then we noticed that clouds were building and the wind had picked up. Since walleyes were our original plan, we decided to switch from largemouth and give the walleyes another chance. We again put the boat on the trailer and went back to the lake we started on. We tied Hornet crankbaits to our lines and trolled them over areas where we had caught walleyes on previous trips. And we completed our original goal of catching a few walleyes.

Wherever you live, there are usually fishing options. You can switch species or you can switch lakes. On the huge reservoirs in some places, a move to another part of the reservoir can be productive. Just remember that if you’re not catching them doing what you’re doing, do something else.