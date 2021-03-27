Jensen: Consider your line when you head to the water

It’s the time of year when many anglers are getting ready for the open water fishing season. Something that every angler should do is make sure that your fishing line is ready to go fishing. You want to start the fishing season with fresh line. Your line is the only thing between you and the fish. If we want to increase our odds of landing a trophy, we need to have good line on our reel. But in addition to good line, we need the right line. Different lines have different qualities. By considering what we’re looking for in a fishing line, then selecting a line with those qualities, we can increase our odds for fishing success.

In the not–so-distant past, monofilament line was the primary line type. Now, in addition to a bunch of different types of monofilaments, we have superlines and fluorocarbons. All have features that might be better for a particular fishing technique.

For many types of fishing, mono is still a great option. If you’re going to be using finesse tactics, jigging, rigging, or slip-bobbering for walleyes or panfish, 4-, 6-, or 8-pound test mono will do a great job. Use the lighter end of the pound test spectrum, 4- or 6-pound test, for smaller baits and panfish. 6 and 8 pound test is good with heavier baits, stained water, or when you’re after larger fish. Monofilament line has been a good choice for a very long time and continues to serve many anglers very well.