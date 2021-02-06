Jensen: Coaxing pressured fish to bite

When you’re ice-fishing, just like when you’re open water fishing, there are days when the fish get finicky. They might be finicky due to weather conditions, or it could be fishing pressure that has them closed-mouthed. Whatever the reason, just like in open water, there are some things you can do to get fish under the ice to bite even when they need some coaxing.

When the fish are being selective due to fishing pressure, there a couple of things that you can do. The best option, if possible, is to get away from the pressure. If the body of water that you’re on has a lot of people fishing the same area, get away from that area. You can move to the edge of the activity, or you can find another spot all to yourself. Most lakes have secondary areas that maybe aren’t quite as appealing to numbers of fish, but the fish that are there will be more willing to bite. Move around.

If you can, find another lake or pond to fish. Some lakes get more pressure than others. Fishing reports get out, and when the word is spread that a particular lake is hot, everyone goes to that lake. After a few days, the action there slows.