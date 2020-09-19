Jensen: Catch walleyes at night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although I don’t do it as much as I used to, I still enjoy getting after walleyes at night. Across all of walleye country, there are lots of places where you can catch them under the cover of the moon. They can be caught casting from shore or trolling in a boat. Another appealing aspect is that the presentations are pretty simple: We cast either a crankbait or a jig tipped with plastic. An angler that’s trying to catch walleyes at night can get all the baits needed into a small tacklebox. Here’s how you can take part in this walleye action that’s going on right now.

There are lots of bodies of water across the range of the walleye that will provide big fish. Some lakes, rivers, or reservoirs have a reputation for turning out trophies. If the walleye-of-a-lifetime is your goal, center your efforts on those water systems.

Often the best trophy walleye producers will be large, deep lakes with clear water. Not always, but often. Lakes such as this are home to baitfish that make the walleyes fat. The food in deep, clear lakes make walleyes heavy, and because the water is clear, the walleyes can often be easier to catch at night.