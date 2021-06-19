Jensen: Catch fish using plastics

Summer is here, and with summer comes some very good fishing opportunities. The spawn is over, so the fish, regardless of specie, are doing one thing: They're looking for something to eat. If you can put a bait in front of a fish in a way that looks appealing, they'll probably eat it. A very good bait that will appeal to a variety of fish is a plastic bait of some sort. Plastics come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and they’ll all catch fish. Here are some ideas for catching fish on plastic baits now and for the next couple of months.

A plastic bait rigged on a jig-head will be very productive much of the time. Some jigs are made for plastic baits. The best jigs for plastic have long-shanked hooks and keepers that prevent the plastic from sliding down the hook.

Most of the time it works best to thread the plastic on the jig. Put the point of the hook into the nose of the plastic and thread it onto the jig.

Fish can be color selective at times, so try a jig-head of one color with a plastic of another color. Experiment with different color combinations until you hit on the right one. Watermelon is a good plastic color in many situations, and white is another good go-to color. Everyone in the boat should be using a different color until the fish reveal their choice for that day.