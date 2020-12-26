Jensen: Best baits for aggressive fish

Whether we’re ice fishing or open water fishing, it’s important to try to match our bait presentation to the attitude of the fish. Sometimes it takes a while to figure out the attitude of the fish on a particular day on the body of water that you’re on. Open water or ice, many anglers like to start with the idea that the fish are going to be active. We’re not always right. In fact, there are probably more days when the fish are more finicky than they are aggressive. Nonetheless, we need to figure out that attitude.

Let’s say it’s summer. We’re on a good walleye lake and we’re targeting walleyes. To find out the activity level of the fish, we start trolling crankbaits or spinners. With baits like this, we can cover water quickly. If the walleyes are willing to bite, we’ll find out soon enough. If they’re not, we’re going to need to slow down and try jigs or rigs or slip-bobbers.

How about largemouth bass? Maybe we start casting fast-moving buzz-baits. If they don’t go for buzzers, we need to go a little slower. Not a lot, but a little. We’ll throw some crankbaits. If the bass don’t eat the crankbaits, we need to slow down even more. We’ll drag a plastic worm along the bottom. Much of the time, whether it be walleyes or bass, eventually we’ll hit on the right combination. Or at least much of the time we’ll hit on the right combination.