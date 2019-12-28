Jensen: Advances in fishing equipment make sport better

I’ve been in the business of fishing for about 40 years, and have been fishing even longer. The changes in fishing and fishing equipment over those years have been many, and a lot of those changes have effected, for the better, the way we fish and what we catch. Following are some of the changes that I’ve experienced.

I remember when graphite fishing rods were first introduced to anglers. The actions of the rods weren’t very good, they were a little fragile and a lot expensive. And every angler had to have one. The graphite rods that we fish with today are way better. They’re strong, we can find rods with actions that are perfect for a particular technique, and when the increase in quality and inflation are considered, the price of rods are actually less than they used to be.

Boats have changed a lot also. When I got my first boat that was to be used for business, it was aluminum and 16 feet long. It had a 50 horsepower tiller motor that put a lot of exhaust into the air. It also used a lot of gas. It had a flasher depth-finder in the back of the boat and an electric motor that I steered with my hand on the bow of the boat. When I was fishing from the bow, I moved the sonar from the back to the front. When we wanted to stay in a particular location, we put an anchor out. I couldn’t imagine a better boat for fishing then, but my powers of prediction were never very good.