Iowa DNR to release trout in 7 locations around the state

There are several things hunters can do to stop or slow the spread of CWD, Chafa said, including not using feed or salt-mineral to congregate deer. Bringing infected and susceptible deer into close contact can increase the rate at which the disease is spread.

“Deer hunting is an important tradition and, for some, a large part of their identity. It is also important to us and we need to work together to combat this disease. Our goal is to provide quality deer hunting for future generations,” he said.

CWD is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies or prion diseases. It attacks the brain of infected deer and elk causing the animals to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal.

The Iowa DNR has more information about CWD and other infectious disease online at www.iowadnr.gov/cwd.

