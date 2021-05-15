Hummingbirds are back in North Iowa

These birds are expert fliers as well. Hummingbirds can average around 53 wing beats per second. They can fly forward, backward, sideways, straight up, and can hover for long periods of time. This is more flight ability than any other bird. What is unique to a hummingbird’s flight pattern is they move their wings in a horizontal figure eight compared to upward and downward motion on other birds. Another adaption these birds possess to help with flight is short legs. Hummingbird legs are small enough to tuck under their body during flight to reduce drag. They cannot walk on their legs, only scoot sideways and perch. With that, hummingbirds spend most of their flying time hovering to eat.

With their need to eat frequently and their love for nectar, they are easily attracted to feeders. Feeders are also a great way to draw in and enjoy the hummingbirds. Hummingbirds are attracted to red and orange, so these colors should be incorporated into the feeder. In the feeders, a sugar-water solution should be placed with a 1:4 ratio, such as ¼ cup sugar to one cup water. There is no need to color the water as the colors on the feeders are sufficient. It is important to change the water often as hot weather can ferment it and cause it to be toxic.