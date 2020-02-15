DNR accepting comments on proposed fishing, hunting, trapping rules

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on several proposed changes to rules regarding fishing, hunting and trapping.
Fishing
Proposed changes include using the newly updated American Fisheries Society publication guidelines for fish kill investigations, adding “virtual fishing tournaments” to the definition of a “fishing tournament,” and allowing cities and counties issued a DNR permit to apply chemicals to public waters to remove aquatic plants for navigational and recreational purposes.
Other proposed changes include simplifying how catch and release regulations for black bass are listed and allow the DNR to designate site specific restrictions with signs at the respective waterbodies; changing the opening date for the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers paddlefish season from Feb. 4 to Feb. 1, and allowing the DNR to post signs about trout fishing seasons, limits, catch and release and tackle regulations specific to a trout stream at that stream.
Comments on the proposed fishing changes may be submitted through March 5 via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov, or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50319-0034.
Hunting, trapping
The DNR is also hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.
The DNR will be at the Clear Lake Wildlife Unit headquarters, 15326 Balsam Ave., Ventura, on Feb. 27. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.