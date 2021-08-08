Carney: New program helps producers manage soil

The Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources (S.T.A.R.) program is an exciting new free program to assist producers and landowners in evaluating their nutrient and soil management practices on individual fields. The Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) is promoting a 25 county pilot project this year in East Central Iowa.

S.T.A.R., developed in Champaign County, Illinois, by their local Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, is a way to promote conservation practices. The S.T.A.R. evaluation program assigns points to each cropping, tillage, nutrient application, and soil conservation activity on individual fields. Higher point values are assigned to those practices that align best with Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Based on the points awarded, the field is assigned a rating of one to five stars, with five being the best.

In calendar year 2020, CDI adapted S.T.A.R. to Iowa’s cropping practices and natural resource goals. A Science Committee, comprised of university agronomists, water quality experts, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship representatives, conservation-minded producers, and others, met several times to develop this year’s S.T.A.R. point system. This list of practices and the points assigned to each will be reviewed annually.