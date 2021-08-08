Carney: New program helps producers manage soil

The Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources (S.T.A.R.) program is an exciting new free program to assist producers and landowners in evaluating their nutrient and soil management practices on individual fields. The Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) is promoting a 25 county pilot project this year in East Central Iowa.
S.T.A.R., developed in Champaign County, Illinois, by their local Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners, is a way to promote conservation practices. The S.T.A.R. evaluation program assigns points to each cropping, tillage, nutrient application, and soil conservation activity on individual fields. Higher point values are assigned to those practices that align best with Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Based on the points awarded, the field is assigned a rating of one to five stars, with five being the best.
In calendar year 2020, CDI adapted S.T.A.R. to Iowa’s cropping practices and natural resource goals. A Science Committee, comprised of university agronomists, water quality experts, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship representatives, conservation-minded producers, and others, met several times to develop this year’s S.T.A.R. point system. This list of practices and the points assigned to each will be reviewed annually.
S.T.A.R. is still in its early stages. Iowa was the first state outside of Illinois to formally sign-on with the program. Several additional states, including Missouri, Colorado, and Minnesota, are in the preliminary stages. In addition, a variety of major agricultural industry companies have been closely following the progress of S.T.A.R.. These suppliers and buyers of agricultural products are acutely aware of increasing consumer pressure focused on resource protection and sustainably produced food, feed, and fuels. To be able to make claims of environmental stewardship these companies will need to reward producers for “doing the right things” and S.T.A.R. may well become a trusted method of verification.
On a more local level, the S.T.A.R. program will assist landowners in ensuring that their valuable cropland is being operated and cared for in the way desired. A landowner need only to specify in the lease that a tenant must participate in the program and maintain a specified “S.T.A.R. rating”. This is much easier than specifying in the lease what practices the landowner wants and doesn’t want on the land. Also, tenants who wish to rent land from owners concerned about the land’s long-term productivity, should participate in S.T.A.R. for third-party validation that they are farming in an environmentally sound way.
When the S.T.A.R. program comes to an additional 25 counties in Iowa (including Cerro Gordo) in 2022, verification and spot checks will be managed by the local soil and water districts. This means the program is local, public, and operated by a group that will have no stake in the ratings. If you are curious about S.T.A.R. and want to learn more, log into the CDI website at cdiowa.org and look under the S.T.A.R. banner for the 2021 field form that can be completed online.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.